The last stop of the emeritus king during his stay in Spain, before returning to the United Arab Emirates, was in Vitoria, where he arrived this past Sunday afternoon in a jet private after spending a few days in Sanxenxo (Pontevedra). From the airport in the Basque capital he went to the dental clinic of the prestigious doctor Eduardo Anitua, where he spent the night before undergoing a medical examination on Monday, of which he has not revealed any details. Juan Carlos I will also spend the night this Monday at the health center.

The former head of state has been treated at the BTI Biotechnology Institute, an internationally recognized center specializing in implantology and oral rehabilitation, as well as in the application of regenerative therapies. The discretion during the stay of Juan Carlos I in Vitoria has been total and it has not been revealed if he will take advantage of his stopover in this city to also put himself in the hands of the traumatologist Mikel Sánchez, another of his trusted doctors, which sources in his environment rule out, reports Michael Gonzalez.

More information

Felipe VI’s father has remained at all times inside the dental clinic run by Anitua. Dinner on Sunday and lunch on Monday, requested from a nearby restaurant, were served in one of the rooms of the medical institute. The secrecy about his presence in Vitoria has prevented us from really knowing what the medical check-up will consist of. It is not the first time that he has been treated by doctors Anitua and Sánchez, with whom the emeritus king maintains a close personal relationship.

On this occasion, Juan Carlos I has taken advantage of his presence in Spain to carry out an examination of his oral health. In the vicinity of the health center, no security measures have been observed, nor was there a police presence, except for the exits that one of the assistants accompanying the ex-monarch has made outside the building, where about twenty informants had gathered.

Juan Carlos I has chosen one of the most outstanding medical and research centers in Spain for treatment, equipped with state-of-the-art prosthesis laboratories and operating rooms and at the forefront of scientific production in the field of biotechnology. It is located in the Armentia neighborhood, on the outskirts of the city, in a residential area close to where the family of his former son-in-law Iñaki Urdangarin resides. It is unknown how long he will remain admitted to the Vitoria Clinic, before returning to his residence in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the Emirates.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

This is the first trip he has made to Vitoria since in 2020 the City Council chaired by Mayor Gorka Urtaran (PNV) agreed to withdraw the name of Juan Carlos I from one of the main avenues of the Salburua neighborhood, which was renamed Ocho de Marzo, in honor of International Women’s Day.

King Emeritus Juan Carlos I descends from a plane this Sunday at the Vitoria airport. L. Rico (EFE)