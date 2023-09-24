Juan Carlos I, aboard the ‘Bribón’, in Sanxenxo on July 27. OSCAR CORRAL

Juan Carlos I will arrive this Monday in Sanxenxo (Pontevedra) to participate in another regatta, as EL PAÍS already announced. This is his fourth visit to Spain since, in August 2020 and after successive scandals, he moved his residence to Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates).

The emeritus king plans to spend a week with his sailing friends. As in his previous visits, he will arrive at Vigo airport aboard a private plane. Juan Carlos I, 85 years old, will stay again at the house of his friend Pedro Campos, the shipowner of the Rascal, who will receive you with his car at the foot of the track. His idea is to embark throughout the week to make contact with the boat and participate in the regatta King Juan Carlos I which will take place from Friday to Sunday.

The intention of the king emeritus is to return to Abu Dhabi on October 2. Before, on Thursday, he will meet his son in Pontevedra, where Felipe VI will inaugurate the La Toja-Vínculo Atlántico Forum, about 15 kilometers from Sanxenxo, although the King’s House has not specified if there will be a meeting. Both will be together on October 31 at the El Pardo Palace in the private family celebration after Princess Leonor’s swearing in of the Constitution before the Cortes on her 18th birthday.

Don Juan Carlos’s visit coincides with the investiture debate of Alberto Núñez Feijóo, who has not gathered the necessary support. On the four occasions that he has traveled to Spain since his departure to Abu Dhabi, the emeritus king has focused his stay on Sanxenxo. The first time, in May 2022, he concluded his stay with a conversation with Felipe VI and a family meeting in La Zarzuela. The next time, in April of this year, after being in the Galician town, he went to Vitoria for a medical check-up at a private clinic before returning to the Emirates. His last visit was at the end of July and took place entirely in Sanxenxo to participate in the regattas.