In the heat of controversy over his possible return to Spain, King Juan Carlos I has reappeared this Friday in public when attending the match between the Spanish tennis player Rafa Nadal and the British Andy Murray, in the Mubadala World Tennis Championship, an exhibition tournament that is held celebrated in Abu Dhabi. In the images, released by the Efe agency, Juan Carlos I can be seen sharing a platform with nine other people.

The latest released images of the King’s father date from last February, when he was speculated on his state of health, and in them he was seen on the terrace of the luxurious mansion where he resides with the crown prince of Abu Dhabi and strong man of the country, Mahamed Bin Zayed (MBZ) and with the Al Qubasi sisters, racing drivers, and his family. This is not the first time that the King Emeritus has attended public events: at the beginning of the month he was in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the independence of the United Arab Emirates (USA), but then no images of him were released.

The public reappearance of the King’s father occurs after the decision of the Swiss prosecutor’s office to archive the investigation that was open for the collection of commissions for the train to Mecca was known, as it found no relationship between this contract and the 65 million euros that he received. donated by the king of Saudi Arabia and he ended up transferring his ex-lover Corinna Larsen.

The Spanish Prosecutor’s Office has also received this week the response to the rogatory commission that it sent to Switzerland. The lack of response to this commission was the reason given for the Prosecutor’s Office to prolong for six more months the investigation into the presumed fortune of the king emeritus abroad, whose term expired on December 17. Despite the death last Wednesday of the Supreme Prosecutor Juan Ignacio Campos, the Anticorruption Prosecutor, Alejandro Luzón, is expected to decree his file, even partial, once the documentation sent by Switzerland is analyzed. Archiving these investigations could open the door to the return of the King Emeritus, who left Spain on August 3, 2020.

Finally, Nadal, who had been retired for more than four months due to an injury, lost to Murray 3-6, 5-7, in a game that lasted one hour and 50 minutes.