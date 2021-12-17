In full controversy over his possible return to Spain, Juan Carlos I has reappeared this Friday in public to attend the match between Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray in Abu Dhabi. In the images, released by the Efe agency, the emeritus king can be seen applauding the Manacor tennis player from one of the boxes of the International Tennis Center stadium.

The former head of state, who has been living in the United Arab Emirates since August 2020, wanted to go see Nadal live, with whom he has maintained an excellent friendship for years.

The last images of Don Juan Carlos are from last February, when there was speculation about his state of health, and in them he was seen on the terrace of the luxurious mansion where he resides, accompanied by the crown prince of Abu Dhabi and part of his family .

The decision of Switzerland to close the investigation that it maintained on the origin of the 65 million euros that the monarch yielded to Corinna Larsen paves the way for his return. In any case, Juan Carlos I is still pending that the Supreme Prosecutor’s Office decree the file of the three proceedings that it has open on him and that he does not promote the civil lawsuit of his former lover for alleged harassment that a London court is processing and he keeps on ‘standby’ while he decides if he has immunity or not to be judged by the English justice.