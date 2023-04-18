Juan Carlos I is already in Europe. The former head of state has been in London since Monday, from where he is expected to travel this Wednesday to the regattas in the Pontevedra town of Sanxenxo, in his second trip to Spain since he established his residence in the United Arab Emirates in August 2020. As confirmed by official sources, the former head of state plans to land around 12 noon at the Peinador de Vigo airport, on a private flight from the British capital. Before, It was seen how Relevo advanced at the entrance to Stamford Bridge where Chelsea and Real Madrid will face each other in the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals.

In turn, the emeritus was seen on Monday night with some friends at the Oswald’s club in central London, in the Mayfair neighborhood, one of the most exclusive in the British capital and where Prince William is a regular. , Queen Camilla or Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie.

Juan Carlos de Borbón left Oswald’s last night around 11:00 pm escorted by two bodyguards. Later, and according to the Daily Mail, he got into a black 4×4 car. Dressed in a navy blue suit and a pink tie, according to the images, he smiled at the cameras from the passenger seat.

According to various media, although this information was not confirmed by the British Royal House, Juan Carlos I had a private lunch with his cousin, King Carlos III, at the Clarence House palace, a royal residence in central London. The English monarch this Tuesday did not have any official event on the agenda.

Precisely this Tuesday, The Times newspaper published an ‘unofficial’ guest list for the coronation ceremony on May 6 and it includes both Juan Carlos I and Queen Sofía.

Chelsea vs Real Madrid



This Tuesday night, the emeritus attended the football match between Chelsea and Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge in the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals.

After attending the football match, the ex-monarch will travel this Wednesday to Sanxenxo, where he will remain until next Sunday, April 23, as can be inferred from the security deployment schedule made by the Ministry of the Interior. Juan Carlos I is registered in the regattas aboard the Bribón in the 6M category.