Democratic senator Elissa Slotkin responded to Donald Trump’s speech with a message that sought to project bipartisanship, praising republican figures such as Ronald Reagan as she condemned what she defined as the “path of destruction” undertaken by Trump. Representing himself as a consensus figure in time of division, Slotkin remembered his experience in national security – it was an analyst. Under both Democrats and Republican administrations and stressed that true American leadership cannot be reduced to improvisation and show. “The middle class is the engine of our country, a strong national security protects us and our democracy – as difficult for it – is incomparable and deserves to be defended,” he declared at the beginning of his intervention. With those premises, he lashed out at what he described as Trump’s “reckless management” Ukraine. For many surprise, he claimed the figure of Reagan as an example of moral leadership, in a movement that until recently would have been unthinkable in a democratic speech. “We all want war to end, but Reagan understood that the true strength of the United States not only resides in its military and economic power, but in its moral clarity,” he said. «As a girl from the cold war, I appreciate that it was Reagan who directed the country in the 80s and not Trump. With him, we would have lost the cold war ». He added: “Reagan, in fact, must be stirring in his grave.” «Every country has the right to know who crosses its border. Point, ”he said, ensuring that both Democrats and Republicans should coincide with the need to reinforce migratory control. However, he insisted that the solution cannot be limited to police raids and advocated a comprehensive reform of the system. “Capuza”: criticism of the wave of dismissals more beyond the direct attacks to Trump, Slotkin wanted to highlight the erratic nature of his administration and the threat that, in his opinion, represents for the stability of the country. He criticized the waves of layoffs in key agencies such as Social Security and the Federal Aviation Administration, qualifying the Government’s strategy as “a fudge.” “Signaling those who protect our nuclear arsenal, to whom they prevent the planes from crashing or investigating the cure of cancer, only to recontract them two days later, it is not leadership. No CEO in the United States could do something like that without being dismissed immediately, ”he reproached. On his closure, Slotkin appealed to common sense and pragmatism, ensuring that Americans” want changes, but not at any price. ” It has an extensive career in national security. He worked at the Pentagon and the National Security Council under the administrations of George W. Bush and Barack Obama. She was Deputy Deputy Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs, specialized in the Middle East. He entered politics as a deputy in 2018 and is a senator since this year.

#emerging #Democratic #star #responds #Trump #Reagan #stirred #grave