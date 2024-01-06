Khromushin: the scale of the accident on heating networks in Podolsk was hidden from the authorities for a day

The authorities of the Moscow region did not notify about an emergency incident involving a loss of heat supply in one of the districts of Podolsk (Klimovsk), as a result of which several dozen houses were left without heating in the cold. Utility services hid the scale of the emergency situation (ES) for the whole day, said Vice-Governor of the Moscow Region Evgeny Khromushin.

According to preliminary data, there was a power outage, and this was followed by a water hammer. But the problem turned out to be that the situation was hidden Evgeniy Khromushin Vice-Governor of the Moscow Region

According to the vice-governor of the Moscow region, the situation should have been reported to the region’s unified heat supply control system, where the problem would have been noticed in time and a decision made on it. However, the government was in the dark for a day, and eventually learned about what happened through social networks and citizen complaints.

Khromushin promised that the situation would be completely resolved overnight. He clarified that heating has already been provided to 45 houses in the district. The administration promised residents to recalculate heat supply costs, and to provide low-income citizens with electric heating devices free of charge.

The restoration of heat supply to 45 apartment buildings in Klimovsk was also confirmed by the head of the city district, Grigory Artamonov. According to him, accidents on highways have been localized and pipelines have been inspected. Workers continue to fill the system with main coolants for the subsequent supply of heating to apartment buildings.

How events developed in Podolsk

On the afternoon of January 6, the head of Podolsk, Grigory Artamonov, announced that due to a prolonged lack of heating, a local emergency regime had been introduced in the Klimovsk microdistrict. At the same time, local authorities knew about the problem for several hours; emergency services worked all night, trying to eliminate the consequences of the water hammer.

Due to frost, the system froze and during startup there were breaks on the main line and in houses Grigory Artamonovhead of Podolsk

The authorities ordered the start-up of the reserve boiler, which operated as normal while specialized services were repairing the main one.

The operation of the KSPZ boiler house was stabilized in the afternoon after the accident. Utility services began to circulate coolant in networks and connect apartment buildings.

The press service of Governor Andrei Vorobyov and the government of the Moscow region reported when Podolsk will again be fully provided with heating. Regional authorities expect to resume heat supply in the microdistrict by the morning of January 7. They clarified that the heating shutdown in Podolsk was due to a power surge in the boiler room of the Klimovsky Cartridge Plant. Because of it, a water hammer occurred, after which there were “leaks in several places.”

The emergency in Podolsk attracted the attention of the Sledkom

The head of the Investigative Committee of Russia, Alexander Bastrykin, became interested in the incident. He instructed to check all the facts of restrictions on the supply of energy resources in the Moscow region. The press service of the Investigative Committee clarified in a statement that the reason for the inspection was consumer complaints on social networks; reports of abnormal temperatures in houses came not only from Podolsk, but also from Chekhov, Solnechnogorsk, Balashikha, Lobnya and Khimki.

The problem with heat supply in Lyubertsy, Ramensky and Naro-Fominsk districts was called an emergency by the press service of the Investigative Committee. It is clarified that as a result of utility failures and numerous power outages, hundreds of residential buildings, health care and educational institutions were left without heating and hot water.

In addition to checking citizens’ complaints, which Bastrykin instructed the head of the Main Investigations Directorate of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the Moscow region, the Investigative Committee will also give a legal assessment of the actions of the officials responsible for the incident.

Related materials:

A day before the incident in Podolsk, it was reported that the prosecutor’s office began an investigation due to interruptions in the supply of electricity, heat and water supply in the Moscow region. Representations have been made to the heads of resource supply organizations, and the issue of initiating cases of administrative offenses is also being considered.