The cause of the fire at a warehouse in Krasnoyarsk, which killed three firefighters and one worker, was the emergency operation of the power grid, reports TASS citing the source.

It is clarified that the emergency mode of operation of the power grid led to a fire in the warehouse of auto parts, and the high load of the room with combustible materials contributed to a rapid fire.

In addition, the last fire safety check was carried out in 2015, when the owners eliminated about 20 violations.

Let us recall that during a major fire with an area of ​​3900 sq. m, which happened in the building of the warehouse of the auto parts store “Autotrade” in Krasnoyarsk, killed one employee of the enterprise and three employees of the fire service, who entered the burning building to save a person.

Due to heavy smoke, they could not find a way out, they ran out of oxygen, and then the roof collapsed in the building. The remains of the bodies of the deceased were found, and a genomic examination was ordered to confirm the identity.

In the Krasnoyarsk Territory, February 5 is declared a day of mourning.