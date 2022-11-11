TASS: emergency services confirmed the destruction of the Antonovsky bridge in the Kherson region

Emergency services confirmed the destruction of two spans of the Antonovsky bridge, which is located in the Kherson region. About this with reference to his own source reports TASS.

“Two spans of the bridge have been destroyed,” the agency’s interlocutor said in response to a related question.

Earlier, footage of the alleged undermining of the Antonovsky bridge appeared on the network. The chairman of the government of the Kherson region, Sergei Eliseev, in response to this, stated that the building was not blown up on the night of Friday, November 11.

Later, war correspondent Alexander Kots showed footage of two blown up spans of the Antonovsky automobile bridge across the Dnieper. He noted that, probably, the structure was blown up during the withdrawal of the Russian group from the right bank to the left bank.