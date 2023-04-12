Tuesday, April 11, 2023, 12:46 p.m.



| Updated 8:35 p.m.



The special Emergency device deployed during the day of the Bando de la Huerta attended, until 7:35 p.m. on Tuesday, 215 people who needed assistance, 13.75% more than in 2022 at the same time. The most frequent reason for the incidents was alcohol intake, which has led to 116 interventions due to alcohol poisoning. Of them, 47 were minors, and four of them had to be transferred to a hospital center to receive medical attention.

Minors, specifically the age group between 15 and 17 years of age, were responsible for 25.6% of the incidents dealt with by the health facility programmed by the Emergency Management. However, the majority of those attended are between the ages of 18 and 35, with 51.6% of the reports presented. Twenty-one children under 14 years of age were also treated.

The toilets also had to attend to 23 people due to injuries, including two minor injuries that occurred in an accident on the La Azacaya highway, when a motorist and one of the floats that participated in the Bando parade collided.

In total, 11 people had to be transferred to the Reina Sofía hospital, while another eleven were treated at the Red Cross hospital. Another 63 injured did not require mobilization to a health center.