Collapse emergency rooms: what does Minister Schillaci do?

But does Italy have a Minister of Health? Formally yes, it’s called Horace Schillaci, like Totò, prolific goalscorer of the past. But Professor Schillaci, discovered by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the rectorate of Tor Vergata, hasn’t scored a single goal in these three months. Indeed, if anything, he shone for his absence from the field. Public health is in disarray but from the professor “neither a nor ba”.

We had learned with satisfaction of the retirement of the predecessor, the communist Robert Hope, politician without art or part, leader of a small party of 1 per cent, placed at the helm of one of the most delicate and popular ministries only for Cencelli’s textbook logic of divisions. And with Covid we have seen and suffered the bad results. But did his successor, Orazio, who was to benefit from his medical skills, ever enter the seat of the ministry, on Lungotevere Ripa? Or has he stayed behind the microscopes, glass cases and imaging of his nuclear medicine studies, in which he specializes?

The emergency rooms, Professor Orazio, sensitive outposts of public health, are notoriously collapsing. Just read the newspapers. Pay littleill-treated and mistreated from above and below, doctors have run away, towards other safer and more profitable and less strenuous tasks. Result: in emergency rooms you live for the daya, bringing care and relief to patients with inadequate staffing and teams formed by doctors recalled from retirement and overpaid or taken from other departments, therefore completely fasting from peculiarities of emergency medicinewhich requires very special specialist skills.

Result: endless queues, serious patients kept for hours and days in the corridors on rigid stretchers unsuitable for long decubitus, family members left waiting without information and therefore perpetually on the verge of a nervous breakdown. With frictions and polemics that often degenerate into episodes of violence towards the unfortunate staff who put their face in it, not being responsible but rather the victim and injured party of the chaos, caused in reality by the organizational omissions of obscure managers, well hidden in the golden armchairs of Asl and the like.

Doctors and nurses-heroes called to repeated night shifts to make up for the shortages of staff, with an imaginable drop in performance lucidity. While the ambulances go around without the doctor on board and therefore unable to bring first aid to homes, thus favoring the timeliness of the therapeutic intervention and on the contrary contributing to the chaos in the ward with the rush to the hospital. What to say then? vI was that in the first place it is up to the Regions and their governors and health councilors to make the hospitals work. But when the problem is dramatically widespread and touches such heavy levels of disservice affecting citizens, who pay taxes, in their main right, which is health, constitutionally enshrined, it is up to the ministry to guarantee the essential levels. It would therefore be of the utmost usefulness and urgency to see the Minister of Health and the highest government and, why not?



