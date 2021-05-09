The “Emergency Crisis and Disaster Prosecution” of the State Prosecutor’s Office ordered the imprisonment of two young men for violating the measures and precautionary measures taken to limit the spread of the new Corona virus (Covid 19).

She said: “The Emergency and Crisis Prosecution” said in a statement that as part of the efforts made by the concerned authorities in the country to combat the Corona pandemic, limit its spread, and follow up on community members ’commitment to the instructions decided by the competent authorities, a video clip was monitored by the Abu Dhabi Police General Command of two young men as they entered One of the commercial complexes in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and they photographed themselves without masks, in addition to wearing the electronic tracking watch for quarantine, and they were proud of their lack of compliance with the health and preventive instructions imposed on them in violation of the precautionary measures taken to combat the “Covid 19” disease, confirming that legal measures were taken against them immediately by imprisoning them Pending investigation.

The Emergency and Crisis Prosecution called upon the public to adhere to the precautionary measures and measures, as well as the laws, regulations and decisions issued by the concerned authorities so that they are not exposed to legal accountability.





