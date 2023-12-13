The Guadalajara Sports Club is working to face next 2024 where the Liga MX and the Liga MX will have two competitions. Concachampions Cup 2024so they will have to configure a large squad, in this way the sports live Fernando Hierro It would be necessary to reinforce all its lines.
As has been discussed in recent weeks, one of the most important concerns of the Sacred Flock in terms of strengthening positions is that of the center forward, a position where they have struggled to find a goal man who gives them full confidence and offensive power.
And even with the return of José Juan Macíasit has been reported that they have plans to sign another player in those positions and those who have been in the deck are Guillermo Martinez and Javier Hernandez. But in case of not being able to sign any of them, the return of Angel Zaldivar one more time.
According to the journalist Claro Sports, José María GarridoHe reported that Angel Zaldivar He would be the one chosen in case the board fails again to find a good center forward.
“Ángel Zaldívar, the board is analyzing whether one of the last options that could arise in the transfer market for Guadalajara would be the reinstatement of Chelo. It is one of the options in case they could not close Guillermo Martínez and in case the Chicharito thing falls apart,” he noted.
“It is an asset for Guadalajara that they could use it if they cannot get absolutely anything in the market”
– José María Garrido.
He 'cello'He still has a contract until the end of 2024 with the Guadalajara team and this year he was on loan with Atlético de San Luis, there he had the opportunity to play 33 games, score five goals and give an assist.
In this way, it would be the umpteenth time that he would rejoin the Guadalajara team after a loan, remembering that since his debut he has been sent on loan to Coras TepicMonterrey, Puebla and Atlético San Luis.
