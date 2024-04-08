EMERGENCY OPTION 🧤

Given the interest of Brighton in England for the Cruz Azul goalkeeper, Kevin Mier, the machine has already sounded out the substitute

According to the newspaper El Universal, Santiago Mele is on the celestial agenda.

The 26-year-old Uruguayan goalkeeper plays in Colombia. pic.twitter.com/pZmK5JGrQt

— Total Soccer (@MXFutbolTotal) April 7, 2024