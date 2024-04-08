Cruz Azul is very close to entering the direct league and it is largely courtesy of the work of Kevin Mier, for many the best signing this tournament for the cause of the Celeste Machine.
The Colombian former Atlético Nacional has not only shone with his own light courtesy of his great ability under the frame, but he is also extremely useful in Anselmi's game system courtesy of his punctual and pricey footwork, these virtues have made him put in the crosshairs of Europe, something for which they are getting ready in La Noria.
As we have informed you, the capital's plan is to retain Mier for at least one more tournament, but, in case that is not possible due to the goal's desire to transcend, the club is already looking to replace Kevin, The same one who would also arrive from Colombia, is the Uruguayan Santiago Mele, who plays for Junior de Barranquilla and today is the emergency option for the Cruz Azul goal.
Santiago is a goalkeeper with very important saving potential, in addition to being no less active in his footwork, qualities that could fulfill everything that Mier brings to the machine. Furthermore, Santiago is part of the Uruguay National Team and at only 26 years old, it is clear that he could be a long-lasting piece for the Cruz Azul cause. Iván Alonso, sports director and compatriot of Santiago, is the most interested in the goal, but only if Kevin cannot be retained.
#emergency #plan #Cruz #Azul #case #losing #Mier