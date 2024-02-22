Once permanent residence is obtained, which provides the right to live and work in the United States, it is necessary to know what rights and obligations are acquired in the country. The Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has a guide through which Immigrants can access different relevant data, including which emergency numbers they can call.

In the guide the organization points out that There are various agencies and dependencies that provide essential documents and services to migrants. In this sense, it asks the new owners of a green card to become familiar with the country, its people and its government system, so that they can assert their rights and fulfill their responsibilities.

On the other hand, Uscis points out that if specific information is required regarding your status as a legal immigrantit is important to contact the agency directly, which can be done through two options:

The forms request line at 1-800-870-3676. The National Customer Service Center at 1-800-375-5283. If you are hearing impaired, call 1-800-767-1833. See also On video: in broad daylight, three thieves attacked a tourist

If you have any specific questions about obligations or status at the local level, then you can contact a state, county or city government office, where They must provide you with a list of services available to migrants. You can also approach different local organizations aimed at supporting immigrants.

Finally, Uscis recommends permanent residents go to any of the following options to resolve their specific questions: public libraries, telephone directory, internet, community and religious organizations that help immigrants.

Uscis offers an online guide for migrants.

Other useful contacts for immigrants in the United States

If you have any type of emergency or question regarding your permanent resident status, You can contact any of the United States federal departments and agencies to resolve specific cases. If you don't know which one to contact, you can call 1-800-FED-INFO (1-800-333-4636). Or check the following list to see if the dependency you are interested in appears: