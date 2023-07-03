At a food distribution post in Kismayo, some 530 kilometers from Mogadishu, the Somali capital, mothers chatted with nurses as they waited their turn, having traveled great distances to find food for their children.

At Kismayo General Hospital I met a young mother who was admitted to the cholera treatment center with her son, who was suffering from malnutrition. Keeping the sick baby meant leaving her other children unattended at home.

These are the faces behind the numbers in the Horn of Africa region, where tens of millions of people face starvation.

In Somalia, five successive rainy seasons with below-normal rainfall in the past three years have led to the worst drought on record. Fortunately, thanks to the reinforcement of humanitarian assistance and the combined efforts of all actors, together with the generous support of donors, famine has been avoided. Despite this, the emergency is far from over and food insecurity is expected to affect almost half of the country’s population in the coming months, leaving a trail of disease and death: in 2022 the drought caused in somalia a excess mortality estimated at 43,000 deathsaccording to a study commissioned by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations agency UNICEF.

In Somalia, five successive rainy seasons with below-normal rainfall in the past three years have led to the worst drought on record

WHO is working with the Somali Ministry of Health and other partners to organize vaccination campaigns that have mobilized more than 2,000 community health workers and 160 community health teams, reaching more than 7 million people. This has helped to improve the situation as many children have been referred to specialized centers for the treatment of severe malnutrition with medical complications.

Although the rainy season (March to May) this year has brought relief to many areas, the effects of the drought persist, and have even been made worse by the floods that to date have caused the displacement of more than 220,000 people in Somalia with the consequent increased risk of epidemic outbreaks.

Climate change has altered weather patterns, so extreme weather events are expected to become more frequent and intense, their impact on vulnerable communities being exacerbated by high food prices and conflict in some areas.

Consequently, countries in the Horn of Africa region such as: Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan and Uganda face adverse prospects for food security and health. A total of 53 million people—that is, one in six people in the region—do not have enough to eat. This represents a considerable increase compared to the same time last year, when food security affected 37 million people.

One in six people in the region does not have enough to eat. This represents a considerable increase compared to the same time last year.

The region fights multiple epidemic outbreaks: cholera, measles, meningitis, malaria, dengue, hepatitis E and anthrax. Floods will probably worsen the situation.

Children, pregnant women and the displaced are the most affected. This year, an unprecedented 11.9 million children under five are likely to face acute malnutrition. Travel, already at peak levels, increases the risk of disease. The region hosts more than 16 million refugees and internally displaced persons, most of them victims of conflict, and more than two million people displaced by drought. These large-scale displacements are often accompanied by deteriorating hygiene and sanitation and limited access to health services.

We have found that through concerted and well-funded action it was possible to prevent famine in Somalia and to nurse sick people, particularly acutely malnourished children, back to health. However, to date only a tiny fraction of the US$178 million (€163 million) we requested in our emergency aid appeal for the Horn of Africa region has been raised, and resources are running out. Without more funding, we risk reversing the gains made and leaving millions more vulnerable to hunger, disease and death. We must not allow this to happen.

Liesbeth Aelbrecht is an Incident Manager for the World Health Organization (WHO) for the emergency in the Horn of Africa region.

You can follow PLANETA FUTURO on Twitter, Facebook and instagramand subscribe here to our newsletter.