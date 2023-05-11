The National Police evicted this Wednesday night for just over two hours part of the Central University Hospital of Asturias (HUCA), when a bomb threat was produced. The area in which the people present were removed was the Emergency area, where relatives and patients who could do so were asked to leave the health facilities.

National Police agents then entered the hospital complex with dogs specialized in detecting explosives. Meanwhile, relatives and some patients waited outside the facilities.

After knowing the facts, the President of the Principality, Adrián Barbón, has sent a message of tranquility through his social networks. In the text he has pointed out that the State Security Forces and Bodies and their specialized services are working to clarify the facts .

Agents of the National Police search the interior of the HUCA Emergency Units.



The Health Service of the Principality of Asturias (Sespa), after receiving a bomb threat call at the HUCA around 10:15 p.m., notified the authorities to subsequently follow the protocols established by the security forces and bodies. In this specific case, exhaustive surveillance monitoring was carried out throughout the building, recording instance by instance with dogs used to detecting explosives.

diverted cases



To facilitate these tasks, Sespa temporarily lowered the emergency pressure through the emergency number 112, both for mild cases and for family members, by referring patients to other healthcare facilities. Likewise, he called for calm and guaranteed that the indications and recommendations of the security forces will be followed at all times.

After one in the morning, the Police began to allow relatives and patients to return to the emergency waiting room. In turn, Sespa began the normalization of the Emergency area, allowing the entry of relatives and minor patients, after the agents had finished checking around 1:10 a.m. that no explosive devices were found or in the areas Emergency room or on the nine floors of the Hospitalization area.

However, the troops later continued to carry out the last phase of combing the building, although without traces of the alleged bomb, and continued their search through the Rehabilitation, Teaching and parking areas. In any case, around two o’clock the health service had already been normalized and emergencies were attended to again at the HUCA.