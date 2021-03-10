Abu Dhabi (Al-Ittihad) – The Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Committee in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi announced today, Wednesday, the continuation of the intensive testing campaign to detect the emerging corona virus in the Baniyas area in Abu Dhabi.

The official account of the Abu Dhabi Government Media Office said on Twitter that the committee announced that it was carrying out “a number of active investigations in various regions of the emirate in order to enhance preventive measures and as part of the continuous efforts to limit the spread of Covid-19.”

The committee also announced “the end of the intensive check-up campaign in the Al-Amerah area in Al-Ain, with the continuation of the active investigation process in it. It thanked the residents of the area for their cooperation with the health authorities.”

The committee reiterated its assertion that combating Covid-19 disease is a shared responsibility of all, and victory over the pandemic is achieved by concerted efforts.