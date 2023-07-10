The Center for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, in cooperation with the Human Resources Authority in Abu Dhabi, Statistics Center – Abu Dhabi and Rabdan Academy, conducted a detailed study to assess the levels of knowledge, experience and competence of cadres working in the field of business continuity management in the Abu Dhabi government.

The study, which was conducted on the two categories of senior management in government agencies in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and specialized work teams in their various roles related to the implementation of the business continuity management system, sought to determine the level of knowledge and experience of government competencies in the emirate in this field, with the aim of identifying the necessary recommendations for qualifying national cadres and leaders capable of leading Business continuity system at the level of the government sector in the emirate, which contributes to ensuring business continuity in cases of emergencies, crises and disasters of all kinds.

The study showed the clear development in the performance of government agencies in the Emirate with regard to implementing the business continuity management system, including procedures for dealing with emergencies, and activating business continuity plans. The results also showed the need for the authorities to continue the process of developing competencies capable of keeping pace with the rapid changes in the field of emergencies, crises and disasters.

In this regard, Acting Director General of the Center for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, Dr. Nasser Humaid Al Nuaimi, said: “Conducting this study comes within the framework of the Center’s continuous efforts to improve the readiness of government agencies and their cadres in the field of business continuity, and to ensure the application of best practices that will enhance the emirate’s steadfastness. And the continuity of its work in the face of changes and risks of all kinds, which contributes to achieving the vision of the Abu Dhabi government to establish the emirate’s position as a leading model in emergency, crisis and disaster management, and based on the center’s responsibilities in developing a pioneering system for response and recovery, building resilience and institutional development.

Al Nuaimi added: “The study confirmed the readiness of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to deal with various emergencies, crises and disasters, and the effectiveness of the policies and strategy that have been developed at the level of the emirate to ensure the continuous development of business continuity approaches, with a special focus on qualified competencies within government agencies that enjoy the highest levels of training. And capable of activating response mechanisms effectively. In this context, we affirm the center’s keenness to support various government agencies to develop capabilities and competencies in business continuity, to consolidate the emirate’s reputation globally in this field.

Commenting on the study, His Excellency Abdullah Gharib Al Qamzi, Acting Director General of the Statistics Center – Abu Dhabi, said: “The study reflects the efforts of government agencies in the Abu Dhabi government to manage and activate business continuity plans. various emergencies, crises and disasters.

Dr. added: “Within the framework of the efforts of government agencies in the Abu Dhabi government to enhance their levels of response in cases of emergencies and crises in accordance with the strategic plans of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, the Statistics Center – Abu Dhabi is keen to provide decision makers in government agencies with accurate and reliable statistical data and indicators that support the process of planning and developing management policies and strategies.” effective measures for crises and disasters, and contribute to evaluating the impact of implementing these programs, as well as highlighting the opportunities available to enhance the capabilities of national competencies to improve levels of preparedness and resilience in facing emergencies.

Al-Nuaimi said: “The Statistics Center – Abu Dhabi applies the best standards and requirements in the field of business continuity management and takes advantage of the latest studies and best practices in this field.”

For his part, James Morse, President of Rabdan Academy, said: “We at Rabdan Academy are pleased to be part of this high-level study in cooperation with our strategic partners, as its results represent an important milestone in strengthening the system of qualified national cadres in the country. A group of our specialized researchers, who are qualified in the best universities in the world, participated in this study, based on Rabdan Academy’s constant keenness to support areas related to readiness and business continuity and align them with best practices and international standards.

The center was established in 2019 with the aim of enhancing the emirate’s readiness to face emergencies, crises and disasters. The center prepares general policy, strategies and plans related to emergency, crisis and disaster management in the emirate in coordination with the concerned authorities, in addition to its pivotal role in coordinating with its partners and stakeholders, representing the link that handles Synchronizing and organizing the tasks of emergency, crisis and disaster management on the ground, based on its pioneering system, which contributes to building the Emirate’s resilience and achieving the vision of the Abu Dhabi government to establish the Emirate’s position as a leading model in emergency, crisis and disaster management in the world.