CR Tuesday, February 7, 2023, 12:02



The Emergency Committee has implemented its action protocols after the

earthquake that occurred in the early hours of Monday in the area of ​​Southeastern Turkey and Northern Syria. The earthquake, of magnitude 7.8, has caused more than 5,000 deaths and 20,500 injuries. The authorities in the area estimate that the victims could amount to 30,000 since there are many people trapped under the rubble.

The earthquake occurred during Sunday night and in the middle of winter. Most of the buildings have been completely destroyed and people are in the streets. Faced with this situation, the NGOs that are part of the Emergency Committee (SOS Children’s Villages, Educo, Médicos del Mundo, Oxfam Intermón, Plan International and World Vision) are carrying out the first evaluations and organizing their emergency response in the locations where they they are present. The aid will mainly consist of offering shelter, nutrition, education, water, sanitation and health care to all people affected by the earthquake.

Through the Emergency Committee, these NGOs want to jointly channel the donations of all those people willing to help the population affected by the natural disaster that occurred in Turkey and Syria. In this way, funds can be raised more quickly and effectively to save more lives.

To collaborate you can make a transfer, send a bizum or send an SMS. All the information is in the

Emergency Committee page.

The Committee was created in 2015 to offer a rapid response mechanism in emergency situations that allows increasing citizen support in different humanitarian crises, acting as a permanent link between NGOs, companies, the media and citizens, increasing social trust in NGOs in emergency situations, rendering accounts of the impact of the action and acting jointly as a benchmark for emergency aid before society.