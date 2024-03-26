😱 STOP EVERYTHING, THERE WOULD ALREADY BE 'PLAN B'!#CentralFOX | With information from @FerCevallosFJavier Aguirre would be the STRONGEST candidate to replace Jimmy Lozano in the event of an eventual departure from Mexico 🇲🇽https://t.co/lpO75HQkwd

— FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) March 25, 2024