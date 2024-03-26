What was anticipated for 90min has been fulfilled, Jaime Lozano is on the tightrope of the Mexican National Team, however, as we told you days ago, despite the failure, he would not be fired. Although, today the coach has lost weight within the FMF, it is a fact that unless his team signs a historic presence in the Copa América, 'Jimmy' has all the cards to be fired after the CONMEBOL tournament, so much so that the The emergency plan of Mexican managers has already been activated.
His name is Javier Aguirre and according to what Fox Sports reports, the FMF has the current Mallorca coach as Jaime Lozano's immediate replacement for the remainder of the World Cup cycle. Javier is the trusted coach of all the owners of national football, he is the most outstanding strategist in the history of Mexico and for him, it is not a new scenario to take on El Tri in emergency cases before world cups, since he has done it twice and is heading for a third.
The 'Basque''s work with Mallorca could end at the end of the campaign, as his contract expires and he has not renewed it at the moment. Naturally the club wants their continuity because it even has them in the final of the Copa del Rey, but this could be stopped by the Mexican National Team, who want to take advantage of Aguirre's free agent status and give him the place that Lozano is not filling with you grow
