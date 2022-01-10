The Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Prosecution at the Federal Public Prosecution warned against publishing or broadcasting misleading news, information or rumors about the precautionary measures or measures taken by the competent authorities, or inciting or ridiculing them.

And she said, in a statement today: “In light of what was monitored on social media platforms of publishing and circulating visual materials and audio recordings in which the data of some people infected with the Corona virus appear on the Al-Hosn app, accompanied by lyrical clips and comments, calling for non-compliance with the precautionary and preventive measures, and taken from them. A material for ridicule, which affects the efforts made by the state and its concerned agencies in combating the Covid-19 pandemic, so it calls on members of society to avoid these behaviors because of the punishable crimes they involve, as they would negatively affect the efforts of the relevant state agencies to address the Covid-19 pandemic. And negatively affecting society, with what it spreads among people, contrary to the truth, from a feeling of frustration and the futility of measures and efforts to combat this pandemic, and carrying it as a joke and ridicule.

The Emergency and Crisis Prosecution indicated that, in accordance with the regulation for controlling violations and administrative sanctions to limit the spread of the Corona virus “Covid-19”, committing any of these acts exposes its perpetrator to administrative penalties or to the penal penalty prescribed under Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021 regarding combating rumors and cybercrime .

The Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Prosecution calls upon members of society, pioneers and users of social networking sites to exercise responsibility and a sense of patriotism when circulating any news related to the “Covid-19” pandemic, and the need to continue to adhere to precautionary and preventive measures, and support the efforts of the state and the concerned authorities, by implementing the decisions issued by it, in order to preserve what is These efforts have achieved successes in confronting this pandemic, so that the state, God willing, will reach the stage of full recovery.



