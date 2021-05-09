The Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Prosecution of the State Prosecutor’s Office ordered the imprisonment of two young men for violating the measures and precautionary measures taken to limit the spread of “Covid 19” disease.

The Emergency and Crisis Prosecution indicated that as part of the efforts made by the concerned authorities in the country to combat the “Corona” pandemic and limit the spread of the disease, and follow up on community members’ commitment to the instructions decided by the competent authorities, a video clip was monitored by the Abu Dhabi Police General Command of two young men as they entered one of Commercial complexes in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and their filming of themselves without masks, in addition to wearing the electronic tracking watch for quarantine, and they are proud of their lack of compliance with the health and preventive instructions imposed on them, in violation of the precautionary measures taken to combat the “Covid 19” disease, as legal measures were immediately taken against them by imprisoning them Pending investigation.

The Emergency and Crisis Prosecution called upon the honorable public to adhere to the procedures, precautionary measures, laws, regulations and decisions issued by the concerned authorities so that they are not exposed to legal accountability.

