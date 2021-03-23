The local emergency, crisis and disaster management team in Sharjah, in cooperation with the Sharjah Special Education Authority, decided to return all government and private nurseries to a full work system next Sunday, March 28, after a number of inspection and monitoring visits, to ensure compliance with the precautionary measures and procedures, and to provide a safe environment. For children.

Since the outbreak of the new Coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic, the authority has been keen to enable the safe health situation in its schools and nurseries, through a guide that it distributed to various schools, nurseries and educational institutions, followed by inspection tours and inspection visits, to ensure the commitment of all concerned authorities.

The head of the Sharjah Private Education Authority, Dr.Madhatha Al-Hashemi, affirmed the authority’s keenness on the health and safety of all concerned students and workers in the educational field, including students, functional cadres, and parents, stressing the importance of educational stability, and following up on developments and emergency developments resulting from the repercussions of the pandemic, explaining that the decision to return Nurseries came to work after making sure that she was fully committed and fit.

She added that managing the crisis imposed by the pandemic calls for making firm decisions about switching to remote education, or allowing schools and nurseries to receive students, in accordance with the precautionary measures and procedures, in order to ensure the safety of everyone, making all efforts to return life completely to its natural course, noting that The safety and security of students and teachers is at the top of the authority’s priorities.

After distributing the guide, the authority carried out a number of supervisory visits to all private and government schools and nurseries, as it allocated a group of experts working for it to carry out the visits and ascertain the extent to which educational institutions adhere to the terms and mechanisms of the guide, especially the 74 nurseries, 39 of which are governmental, and 35 of them. Especially.

These visits aimed to ensure that the functional cadres and workers in the nurseries adhere to the manual texts that require them to conduct a laboratory examination every two weeks, in addition to sterilizing the tools used in the nurseries, and not providing meals through the nursery, as parents are responsible for providing food for their children, as well as identifying a responsible person. Health and safety trainer in the application of instructions, controls and precautionary requirements, and the readiness of the nursing staff in nurseries.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

