The Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi held a meeting on Wednesday, headed by the Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police and Head of the Team, Major General Staff Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, and in the presence of the team members.

During the meeting, the Center for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi presented the developments of the depression according to the national directives, and its impact on the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. The representative of the National Center of Meteorology explained the developments of the situation in the country and the emirate, and the local response plan for the approved weather conditions was reviewed.

The meeting concluded with a set of strategic decisions, as the Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi directed the continuation of the state of readiness in the emirate, and confirmed the readiness of the concerned authorities according to the local response plan for weather conditions, and to take the necessary preventive measures, while preparing to raise the level of local emergency according to the developments of the situation. In the future, provided that the team holds its second meeting as needed.

Al Mazrouei praised the directives of the wise leadership, and its continuous support for all capabilities that enhance the efforts of the response teams to perform their pioneering role in providing protection for individuals and property, stressing that the team members are highly prepared to achieve goals and aspirations according to the supporting plans, in coordination and cooperation with the competent authorities at the local and federal levels.

Al Mazrouei stressed the importance of integrating roles between the response teams to deal with the emergency situation, coordinating and standardizing procedures for dealing with emergencies, crises and disasters, raising and developing response capabilities, and preparing and recovering according to the national emergency system.

He directed the importance of continuing the work of the team to raise readiness and preparedness, update the approved plans, and enhance joint action between the local authorities in the emirate to ensure the speed of response, and to develop and implement procedures to reduce the chances of crises.

The Center for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi coordinates the efforts of the local authorities according to the general response plan for the weather conditions of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, to confirm the readiness of the emirate and its willingness to face the expected weather situation, and limit its potential repercussions.