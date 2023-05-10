The “Emergency and Crisis Management Summit – Abu Dhabi 2023” kicked off yesterday morning, organized by the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, and will continue for two days, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, National Security Adviser.

The summit includes many sessions and workshops, with the participation of more than 20 senior officials in national, regional and global bodies concerned with security, emergency and crisis management, and a group of experts, specialists and interested people from more than 11 countries who possess practical and realistic experiences and academic expertise on crisis and disaster management and have efforts Great for crisis recovery.

The summit sheds light on the future of emergency and crisis management, strengthening partnerships and international cooperation, discussing mechanisms and the future of managing emergencies, crises and disasters in the world, strengthening partnerships and international cooperation, exchanging experiences in the field of emergencies, crises and disasters, and discussing the most prominent global challenges and trends, in addition to consolidating the importance of anticipating and predicting future risks and developments with a view to Strengthening the global response to cross-border crises and emergencies.

The diplomatic advisor to His Highness the President of the State, Dr. Anwar Muhammad Gargash, stressed during his speech that the institutions related to crises and emergencies are pivotal and central institutions to ensure the security of states, just like any security or defense institution, and this does not necessarily negate that there are some regimes that exploit such humanitarian events to give them a dimension. Promotionally and ideologically, it serves its political interests and orientations. Despite this, experiences have shown that the capacity of the national state and the efficiency of its agencies is the most important element in dealing with crises and natural disasters.

He said that the Emergency and Crisis Management Summit is a unique global platform that emphasizes the importance of regional and international coordination and cooperation in facing challenges.

Gargash praised the efficiency of state agencies and their ability to manage society, as they are essential pillars for success in dealing with crises.

In a session titled “Cross-border Risks,” Head of Cybersecurity, Mohammed Al-Kuwaiti, affirmed that cyber threats have no geographic borders, which are cybercrimes, cyber terrorism, and cyber wars.

He said that there is no clear governance, laws and procedures in force to prosecute those responsible for cybercrime at the level of countries of the world, stressing the importance of international cooperation and with the main partners, government and private agencies in confronting cyber threats. He stated that technology has eliminated geographical borders between countries, and two-thirds of the world is now online.

He noted that the UAE has a strong infrastructure and ranked first in global competitiveness indicators, which made it able to confront any cyber threat and lead international efforts in this field.

He pointed out that the gaps occur when international cyber and technical standards are not followed, as well as at the level of protection of personal data of individuals.

The head of the Secretariat of Risk Management and Civil Protection in Mexico, Miriam Urzua Venegas, confirmed that the “Emergency Summit – Abu Dhabi 2023” provides an important global platform to enhance international cooperation in confronting crises and risks and striving towards developing a unique global response system to address them.

She said that the summit contributes to the exchange of experiences among all participants, presenting the experiences of different countries in facing crises, in addition to working to anticipate the future of this sector and strengthening the response system in facing all challenges.

She stressed that the UAE is a prominent global model in facing crises, not only at the national level, but also at the regional and international levels. She pointed out that the challenges the world faced during the last period proved the importance of providing effective management to deal with all emergencies and crises and accurately defining roles, responsibilities and tasks.

For his part, Hamad Saif Al Kaabi, Director of Hazardous Materials Incidents Department at the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, shed light on cross-border risks that have features that can be worked on to reduce their repercussions through unifying national and international efforts. He said, “Trans-border risks represent a real and serious threat that affects societies, their safety and stability, and it is necessary to establish sustainable management that brings the elements of governance and the employment of modern technology in a manner appropriate to these conditions and the development of appropriate strategies, and the employment of correct energies and healthy and sound investment to confront this type of risk.”

The official spokesperson for the Crisis and Management Summit – Abu Dhabi 2023, Mariam Yaed Al Qubaisi, confirmed that the UAE presented a unique model in emergency, crisis and disaster management that proved successful and distinguished during the “Covid-19” pandemic.

And she said, in statements on the sidelines of the launch of the summit activities yesterday, that during this prominent global event, we will review the UAE model in dealing with the “Covid-19” pandemic, and the most prominent lessons learned from dealing with this crisis.

• The summit sheds light on the future of emergency and crisis management and strengthening partnerships and international cooperation.