The Committee for the Management of Emergencies, Crises and Disasters caused by the Corona pandemic in Abu Dhabi decided to extend the “distance education” system for an additional week, starting from January 17, 2022, to enhance the overall readiness of educational facilities and to ensure the safe return of students to schools.

This decision includes all public and private schools in the emirate, in addition to universities, colleges and training centers.



