The Emergency and Crisis Management Committee in Abu Dhabi has adopted the “Blue Schools” initiative to support schools in Abu Dhabi to ease procedures and return to normal operations based on vaccination rates.

This initiative will enter into force as of the second semester of the current school year, in a step that places vaccination as a fundamental pillar towards recovery, establishes transparency values, and enhances the educational and social experience of students in schools.

Schools with a high vaccination rate can gradually ease procedures, including easing restrictions on physical distancing, mask-wearing procedures, increasing the capacity of classrooms and school buses, the return of extra-curricular activities, and field trips.

The classification levels include “orange” for schools where the vaccination rate does not exceed 50 percent, “yellow” for schools where the rate ranges between 50 and 60 percent, “green” for schools where the vaccination rate ranges between 65 and 84 percent, and the “blue” level for schools that have reached The vaccination rate is 85 percent or more.

Children can receive free vaccinations at several centers across Abu Dhabi, including the Children’s Vaccination Center at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center “ADNEC”. The Pfizer-Biontech vaccine can be received for children from 12 years old and Sinopharm for children from three years old. and above.





