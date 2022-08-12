The National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Interior, the police leadership, the National Center of Meteorology and the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure participated in a coordination meeting to discuss the country’s readiness to face the upcoming weather situation.
The meeting was part of a series of follow-up and coordination meetings between the concerned authorities to confirm the state’s readiness and readiness to face the upcoming weather situation and reduce its repercussions.
body #Emergency_and_crisis Participate in a coordination meeting to discuss the country’s readiness to face the upcoming weather situation. pic.twitter.com/Z1zeEjv3r0
— NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) August 12, 2022
