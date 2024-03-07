The National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority held a series of meetings of the Joint Assessment Team for Weather and Tropical Situations, in order to determine the national readiness to confront the next depression, and to ensure the readiness of all concerned parties, each according to its specialty.

The meeting was attended by representatives from the Ministry of Interior, the National Center of Meteorology, and other relevant parties, during which appropriate procedures and operations were discussed in accordance with the expected weather conditions, during which most regions of the country are expected to witness volatile weather changes, requiring preparation and coordination to deal with the various expected scenarios. .

The Authority also stressed, through its meetings, the necessity of cooperation and coordination with all parties, while agreeing on procedures at the national and local levels in order to preserve the safety of society and the state’s gains.

In its statement, the Joint Evaluation Team indicated the need for continuous monitoring and follow-up with the aim of proactive preparation, and to work on the necessary preventive measures to ensure the safety of citizens and protect property, and calls on the public to follow the directives issued by the official authorities, follow the latest developments through the approved official channels, and avoid the circulation of rumors and false information. .