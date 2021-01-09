There is no threat of a second avalanche in the area of ​​the ski base in Norilsk, reports TASS with reference to the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergencies in the Krasnoyarsk Territory.

Employees of the Unified Duty Dispatch Service of Norilsk confirmed that the second avalanche is not expected.

Earlier it became known that a 14-year-old teenager who survived the avalanche near Norilsk is in intensive care in a serious but stable condition.

Let us remind you that an avalanche occurred on Friday at about 20.30 Moscow time in the area of ​​the mountain-skiing complex “Gora otdelnaya” in Norilsk. The bodies of a 38-year-old woman, her 45-year-old husband and their young son were found. The search work has been completed.

The Prosecutor’s Office of the Krasnoyarsk Territory organized an inspection. The UK opened a criminal case under the article on the provision of services that do not meet security requirements.