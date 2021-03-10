The Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Committee of the Corona pandemic in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi announced the end of the intensive examination campaign in the Al-Amerah area in Al-Ain, with the continuation of the active investigation process in it, thanking the residents of the region for their cooperation with the health authorities.

The committee confirmed the continuation of the intensive examinations campaign in the Baniyas area in Abu Dhabi, and that it carried out a number of active investigations in various areas of the emirate to reinforce preventive measures and as part of the continuous efforts to limit the spread of the Covid 19 virus.

The committee reiterated its affirmation that combating Covid 19 is a shared responsibility of all, and victory over the pandemic is achieved through concerted efforts.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

