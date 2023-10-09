Human beings have a nature that seems paradoxical. They are capable of large-scale cooperation or altruism with strangers, but they also demonstrate extreme levels of violence. This hybrid nature confronts those who believe that interpersonal violence is intrinsic to human societies and those who think that there was a peaceful paradise until the arrival of agriculture. To contribute data to this debate, Joerg Baten, Giacomo Benati and Arkadiusz Sołtysiak have studied the signs of violence in the burst skulls and wounds from different weapons found in the skeletons of more than 3,500 individuals buried in various sites in a wide region of the Middle East, from modern-day Turkey to Iran. In total, according to an article published today Monday in Nature Human Behavior, They have covered a period that goes from about 14,000 years ago, when agriculture and livestock began to develop, until the year 400 before the beginning of our era, at the time when the Greek Herodotus began historiography.

The remains found show that the violence fluctuated. Starting from relatively low levels at the dawn of civilization, it increased with the complexity of those first agrarian societies. It is believed that human hunter-gatherer groups could avoid conflict more easily because they were few. During the Neolithic, as agricultural technology spread, population density remained low, but something seems to have changed about 6,400 years ago, in the Copper Age. As the authors explain, an increasingly dry climate could be one of the factors that favored urbanization in the Middle East, with migration from the countryside to the main cities and competition for resources between the elites that governed them. In that same period, the first States appeared, which still did not have the strength to manage conflicts between their inhabitants, but were able to increase conflicts between groups on a large scale.

More information

After this period of increased interpersonal violence, the archaeological record shows a decline for 1,500 years, from 4500 to 3000 BC. At that time, states perfected their organization, obtaining resources through taxes, and were able to control social violence, partly through military control, but also by encouraging cooperation through religious festivals and other projects, such as construction. of temples or palaces, which fostered the feeling of belonging to a society and the reduction of conflicts.

After this time of better control of violence, it increased again in the transition to the Iron Age, 1,500 years before our era. In that period, a three-century drought, which caused population displacement and shortages, was added to the rise of warrior superpowers, such as the Assyrian Empire, which imposed itself on its neighbors with ruthless military campaigns and mass deportations.

Giacomo Benati, researcher at the University of Barcelona and main author of the study, says that studies like his help complete a vision of the variations in violence in a period that is less known than other more recent ones, but fundamental to understanding what factors promote conflict. One of the findings of his work is that increasing inequality does not necessarily encourage violence. “There is evidence that inequality can trigger conflicts, but in our data we see that during the Bronze Age inequality increased, but violence decreased,” Benati points out. In this period, a professionalization of war is also observed, with burials in which increasing quantities of weapons appear, something that could have meant that, although there were high levels of conflict, the wounds associated with violence were less frequent among the groups. who did not belong to the warrior caste. The researcher also recognizes that, along with material aspects, there are ideological factors that could influence the increase or decrease in violence. “Culture, human capital, religion or morality can have an impact, but in the absence of written testimonies it is almost impossible to access the way of thinking in prehistory, so we stick to the variables that we can measure,” he explains. Benati.

Finally, on the question of whether humans are more inclined toward cooperation or conflict, Benati states that “we are both.” “In the archaeological record we see that there is always cooperation, to build cities and live together in them in large groups, but there is also conflict,” he says. “By making these maps of variations in conflict and trying to understand what variables fuel conflict, we are better able to understand what circumstances provoke violence or prevent it,” he continues. “We now know that the institutional organization and legal systems that help manage conflict within a society reduce violence, and that climate changes or urbanization can increase it,” he concludes.

