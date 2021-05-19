In a scene akin to science fiction movies, after decades of drowning, an Italian village suddenly emerged from under the waters of a lake.

The flooded village under Lake Ricia, northern Italy, was discovered for the first time in more than 70 years, as the lake’s water is currently being temporarily drained as part of repair work.

Footage published by the British newspaper The Independent shows the remains of the village of Coron, which was buried under the waters of Lake Ricia in 1950.

The village was previously home to hundreds of people, before it was submerged in water in the middle of the last century, as a result of works to construct a huge hydroelectric power station.

During construction work, a dam was built to merge two lakes, which has led to Lake Resia covering the village since then, according to the BBC.

The lake, near the Italian borders with Austria and Switzerland, is being drained temporarily to repair a reservoir, and as the water level drops, the village of 160 homes has re-emerged.

Usually, the pointed steeple, emerging from the lake, is the salient sign of the existence of the ancient village hidden in its depths, which some consider as a real “Atlantis”, in reference to the famous mythical continent.