Hand in hand, neighbor with tourist, person after person. Everyone helped this Saturday to form a human chain to give another symbolic hug to the Mar Menor, on the beaches of the different towns they form the perimeter of this lagoon. They modeled a line with their feet almost in the water, many of them dressed in the black T-shirt that shows the slogan ‘Mar Menor alive’, with which they demand the end of pollution and the recovery of the ecosystem.

The initiative began in 2021 and is revived every summer to give visibility to the problems presented by the salty lagoon. The drop in temperatures, after the end of the heat wave that affected the Region in recent days, meant that the participants did not have to suffer so much from mercury while they formed the chain.

There are 70 social, environmental and citizen organizations that had called on society to join this rank and thus claim the care of the Mar Menor, the protection of the ecosystem and the recovery of the most degraded areas. Among the conveners are the Pact for the Mar Menor, Greenpeace, Ecologists in Action, Mothers for the Climate, Extinction Rebellion Murcia, SEO BirdLife, the Federation of Parent Associations of Students ‘Juan González’, Consumur, CC OO, the Inter-union and UGT.

The hug, on a beach in Santiago de la Ribera.



Nacho Garcia / AGM







On this occasion, the embrace of the Mar Menor was not only carried out on the coast and beaches of the Region of Murcia, but other cities joined the initiative to give visibility to the problems suffered by their aquatic ecosystems. Under the slogan ‘All waters, the same water, all seas, the same sea’, the conveners asked for the participation of the public given the “limit situation to which numerous emblematic aquatic ecosystems in Spain are being brought”, among those that stand out, in addition to the Mar Menor, Doñana or the Tablas de Daimiel.

In Spain, residents of Madrid, Valladolid or Castilla-la Mancha went to their rivers and lagoons to show their support; but this embrace was repeated in municipalities in Venezuela, Egypt or even Madagascar.