The progressive leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva77, was sworn in before Parliament this Sunday as the new president of the Federative Republic of Brazil for the period 2023-2027.

“I promise to maintain, defend and comply with the Constitution, observe the laws, promote the general good of the Brazilian people, uphold the union, integrity and independence of Brazil,” declared the new ruler, who had been in prison four years ago for alleged corruption. in trials later annulled by the Supreme Court.

Within the framework of the act of possession, which began around noon in Brasilia, when the new Brazilian president arrived at Parliament after parading in a vehicle without a hood in front of a crowd of tens of thousands of people who, since the first hour of this 1st January had gathered to attend the ceremony.

Lula's possession in Brazil

Moments before the session in Parliament, Lula greeted the leaders of other countries who attended his presidential inauguration. Among them, the Colombian president, Gustavo Petro, whom he greeted with a hug.

Delegations from fifty countries and the entire diplomatic corps accredited to the country are present in Parliament.

Among the attendees are the King of Spain, Felipe IV, and the presidents of Argentina, Alberto Fernández; Bolivia, Luis Arce; Colombia, Gustavo Petro; Chile, Gabriel Boric; Paraguay, Mario Abdo Benitez; Uruguay, Luis Lacalle Pou; Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, and Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

🇧🇷🇨🇴 The hug between Colombian President Gustavo Petro and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva minutes before officially taking office as the new president of Brazil. pic.twitter.com/3ZNFS7QJY4 — Diego Fuerte 🗳️ (@DiegoFuerteB) January 1, 2023

According to what was known, Petro and Lula will hold a bilateral meeting in which they will seek to “advance the relaunch of binational relations, which includes issues such as the environment, the new anti-drug policy, the energy transition and regional economic integration,” the office reported. Colombian president’s press release

This same Sunday, Petro will also hold a bilateral meeting with his German counterpart, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, with whom he will discuss matters related to Colombia’s relations with that country and the European Union.

This Monday the Colombian president will develop a work agenda in Brasilia, which includes several bilateral meetings, including one with Lula da Silva.

WILLIAM MORENO HERNANDEZ

International Writing

*With information from EFE