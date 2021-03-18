Lionel Messi and Joan Laporta, top star and brand new president of Barcelona, ​​respectively, starred in the sports image of the day by giving a affectionate hug in the framework of the inauguration ceremony of who was also the Blaugrana’s top leader from 2003 to 2010, thus generating a huge expectation in the fans facing the negotiation for the renewal of the Argentine star, whose contract expires on June 30.

Also during the speech there was a wink from Laporta to Messi: “I’ll do everything I can to convince Leo to stay. Sorry to make this reference here He said, addressing the best player in the world, who was listening to everything from the stands. Whatever you do, it will be well done. “.

It is clear that convincing him to continue after June is the president’s big goal. Already in the campaign he had made it clear that he was going to try to take advantage of the good relationship between them to persuade him. “Nobody can have doubts that Messi loves Barça. We respect and love each other, that’s my relationship with him. This summer (NdeR: refers to the European summer) wanted to leave, he was very disappointed in how he had been treated. I don’t go into it. But, I insist, I see myself capable, because of the affection we have for each other, of having a conversation with him to help him decide and make it the best for Barça and for him“, had said.

The hug that both starred this Wednesday in the ceremony that formally began Laporta’s mandate increases the illusion of Barça fans, although Messi has the last word. Will the Barcelona club continue to be your second home?