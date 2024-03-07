The closeness of the Neapolitan street artist Ciro Cerullo, aka Jorit, to Vladimir Putin is back in discussion. After the pro-Russian mural created in Mariupol last summer, with the little girl (image copied from the shot of an Australian photographer who contested it) who has the flag of the Donetsk Republic in her eyes, we have the participation in the Sochi Youth Festival alongside the same Putin. And a new mural, this time a portrait of a young Ornella Muti, in a video posted on Instagram by the actress' daughter, Nike.

Street artist Jorit asks Putin for a photo: “The propaganda that has been spread everywhere is not true”



The two are also at the Festival and show in the video the meeting with Jorit in front of the mural created on a building in the Olympic village of Sochi as part of the “New Forms” street art festival, which is held on the sidelines of the Youth Festival . In the video you hear Naike Rivelli saying that she and her mother in Russia were able to express themselves freely, “talking about peace, about eco-fashion”. Jorit also appears in photos and videos where she is seen embracing Vladimir Putin. It was the Italian himself who asked to take a photo with the Russian president, even exchanging some joking jokes with him on the Festival stage: «In Italy they say many strange things about her. I want to show that you are a human being like everyone else and counter Western propaganda”, Putin did not miss the opportunity: “Of course, as long as you don't pinch me to make sure that I am a real person”. Between them there was also a warm handshake, then Jorit's high five to the applauding audience, once he got off the stage. It's easy to assume that it was all thought out.

The Russian media quoted his words explaining the creation of the mural in Sochi: “When I thought of a way to bring Italy and Russia closer together, I thought of the great actress Ornella Muti.”

Follow the events of the war between Russia and Ukraine in real time