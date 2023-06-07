PARIS. A long and warm hug. This is how Sergio Mattarella and Emmanuel Macron greeted each other in the shadow of the Louvre pyramid, where they met to inaugurate the “Naples in Paris” exhibition, which until January will host some of the most important masterpieces of the Capodimonte museum. A gesture that confirms the now consolidated friendship between the two heads of state, accompanied for the occasion by the première dame Brigitte and Mattarella’s daughter, Laura. The president’s visit to Paris is part of the context of the recovery of relations between France and Italy after the split a few weeks ago, which took place with the attacks by Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin on Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, considered “incapable” of managing politics migratory.

And the exhibition at the Parisian museum seems to seal the newfound understanding: “Naples in Paris” was designed “to highlight the many connections between Italy and France”, recalled Mattarella in the morning, addressing the students of the Italian school Leonardo da Vinci . An instrument, culture, which represents “a country’s best visiting card”, added the president, who already yesterday evening at the Italian Embassy recalled the “secular relations” between the two countries. For this reason, according to Mattarella, it is essential never to forget the role of the school, which must offer “opportunities” to everyone, not just the richest. And it is precisely among the benches that according to the owner of the Quirinale the EU is “built”. “Europe is not only the sphere in which our countries exist, but it is, above all, an ideal place, made up of people, experiences, affinities, values, dreams”. In this context, “the cultural exchange between Italy and France” is inserted, which is “very ancient and has made a contribution to European culture”.

Concepts fully shared also by the Macrons: “These works get along like Italy and France,” Brigitte told Mattarella during the visit, which was also attended by the Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiuliano. Among the first stages of the exhibition at the Louvre was a visit to “The Transfiguration”, a painting by Giovanni Bellini, which was followed by an obligatory passage in front of the Mona Lisa, where the two presidents were immortalized for a souvenir photo. The meeting then continued at the Elysée for a closed-door lunch at the end of which Mattarella will return to Italy.