His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, in his capacity as Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai, issued Law No. (17) of 2023 regarding the emblem of the Emirate of Dubai.

The law stipulates that the Emirate of Dubai must have its own logo, which reflects its civilization, values ​​and principles, and the shape of the logo is determined in accordance with the model attached to the law, provided that the logo is considered the property of the Emirate of Dubai, and is protected in accordance with this law and the legislation in force therein.

According to the law, the logo is used in buildings, sites, events, activities, events, official documents and records, documents, websites and digital applications belonging to the government and government agencies. It is permissible, with special permission from His Highness the Ruler of Dubai or his authorized representative, to allow non-governmental agencies to use the logo, provided that this use is done in accordance with the purposes and controls. specified in this permission.

The logo is also used by the aforementioned entities, in accordance with the method and requirements specified in the guide prepared by the Court of His Highness the Ruler of Dubai in coordination with the relevant authorities in the emirate, and approved by His Highness the President of the Court in accordance with a decision issued by him in this regard, and published in the Official Gazette of the Government of Dubai.

According to the law, it is prohibited for any person to use the logo other than government agencies and others authorized to use it in any form or by any means, before obtaining the permission referred to in this law.

It is also prohibited for any person to attack the logo in any way, distort it, or undermine its value or status in any way, or use it in any activity or event that is inconsistent with the values ​​and principles of the Emirate of Dubai, or that conflicts with public order and public morals.

Any person who uses the logo on the effective date of this law, other than government agencies or entities that have been authorized to use the logo, must remove it and stop using it completely within 30 days from the effective date of this law, unless he has obtained the special permission referred to above. to it in this law.

His Highness the Chief of the Court of His Highness the Ruler of Dubai shall issue the necessary decisions to implement the provisions of this law, and any text in any other legislation shall be repealed to the extent that it conflicts with its provisions. It shall be published in the Official Gazette and shall come into effect from the date of its publication.

sanctions

Law No. (17) of 2023 regarding the emblem of the Emirate of Dubai stipulates that, without prejudice to any more severe penalty stipulated in any other legislation, the penalty shall be imprisonment for a period of not less than three months and not more than five years and a fine of not less than 100 thousand dirhams and not more than 500. One thousand dirhams, or one of these two penalties, anyone who commits any of the prohibited acts stipulated in this law. In the event of conviction, the court will order the confiscation of the tools and equipment that were used in committing the crime.

