The trademarks of the bankrupt Krasnodar football club “Kuban” were put up for sale in the course of bankruptcy proceedings. This is stated in the bankruptcy administrator’s notice on Wednesday, February 24.

As the organizer of the auction, the bankruptcy manager of the NJSC Football Club Kuban was named Evgeny Yurievich Slushkin.

“The subject of the auction is: Lot No. 1: trademark with registration number 215417. The starting price of the lot: 205 thousand rubles. Lot No. 2: Trademark with registration number 299595. The starting price of the lot: 530,833 rubles, “the announcement says. published on the bankruptcy website.

According to the federal register of trademarks, the lots are emblems of a football club in color and black and white, which depict a soccer ball framed by a wreath of ears and a ribbon with the inscription “FC Kuban”. The emblem also indicates the year the club was founded – 1928.

Trading data has already appeared on the electronic platform. From 9:00 Moscow time on Wednesday to 17:00 Moscow time on March 31, applications from participants are accepted. The auction will take place in early April.

Football club “Kuban” was founded on May 7, 1928. The club played in the elite football division of Russia in 1992, 2004, 2007, 2009 and from 2011 to 2016.

After the 2017/18 season, Kuban was unable to pass the RFU licensing and ceased to exist due to financial difficulties. At the end of 2018, the court declared NJSC FC Kuban bankrupt and opened bankruptcy proceedings.