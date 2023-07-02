The “ember of heat” season begins tomorrow in the Arabian Peninsula, and continues until the 10th of next August.

Ibrahim Al-Jarwan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomy Society and member of the Arab Federation for Astronomy and Space Sciences, said:

“(Anthrax of heat) is characterized by extreme heat until the late hours of the night, in addition to the scorching rays of the sun during the day, and the intensity of the blowing of hot and dry poisonous winds.” And the heat is the intensity of the summer heat. He added that the phrase “the ember of heat” refers to the highest periods of the summer in temperatures throughout the Arabian Peninsula, and it comes out in it.

Lizards and lizards are active at night, and the movement of snakes, jerboas, and vermin are active during the night as well, due to the intense heat during the day, and it may reach degrees higher than 50 degrees Celsius in desert areas exposed to direct sunlight, and the temperature of the land surface exposed to direct sun may exceed during the “ember of heat” period. 65 degrees Celsius.

He explained that the “ember of heat” period is divided into two periods, the first period extends from the third to the 28th of July, and is known as “the Gemini”, and in it the air temperature reaches its highest levels, as the heat intensifies, and the solid ground burns, while the second period extends from July 29 to 10 August, known as “Al-Marzam” or “Shirari” or “The Arm”, and is characterized by its high temperature and dryness of its air, as well as the severity of the sun’s stinging and the heat of the earth. the heat.