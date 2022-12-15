The Russian Embassy suspected the United States of provocation due to the possible transfer of the Patriot air defense system to Kyiv

The Russian Embassy in Washington suspected the United States of wanting to arrange a provocation due to the possible transfer of Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems (SAM) to Ukraine. The commentary of the diplomatic mission was published in Telegram-channel.

According to diplomats, an information campaign has been launched in the United States about the allegedly upcoming shipment of air defense systems. “If this information is confirmed, then we will witness another provocative step by the administration, which could lead to unpredictable consequences,” they stressed.

Continued deliveries will only strengthen the sense of impunity of the Zelensky regime and push it to new crimes against civilians in Donbass, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions Embassy of Russia in the USA

At the same time, Washington is increasingly drawn into the conflict without the transfer of Patriot. “The flow of weapons is growing, the training of Ukrainian military personnel is expanding, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are being supplied with intelligence. There is increasing discussion about sending American military specialists to the war zone, ”the embassy noted, adding that some American citizens are participating in the conflict as mercenaries.

Diplomats said that such a policy on the part of the United States causes enormous damage to Russian-American relations, and also creates additional risks for global security. In their opinion, it is Washington that is responsible for the prolongation and escalation of the Ukrainian conflict.

The United States did not confirm the information about the transfer of air defense systems to Kyiv

The fact that the US authorities may announce the transfer of Patriot systems to Kyiv this week was reported by CNN. It was noted that this decision must be approved by the Minister of Defense of the country Lloyd Austin, after which the document must be signed by US President Joe Biden.

The Washington Post later reported that Biden would approve the deliveries only after a detailed report from the Pentagon. The President of the United States must answer all questions about the preparation and maintenance of systems, as well as report on the legal basis for the supply of air defense systems to Kyiv and the consequences of such a decision for the combat readiness of the American army.

However, John Kirby, coordinator for strategic communications at the National Security Council at the White House, said that he could not confirm the information about the transfer of air defense systems to Kyiv. At the same time, he noted that the United States is working on the next package of military assistance to Ukraine. According to him, attention has recently been paid to air defense systems (air defense), since Kyiv especially needs them.

Former U.S. Army General Mark Hertling has ruled out that the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) will start using the Patriot in the near future. He explained that it would take months for the Ukrainian military to master the use of the complexes.

Russia warned about the consequences of the transfer of Patriot

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned that if Washington decides to supply Patriot to Kyiv, the systems will become a legitimate target for Russia. At the same time, he noted that he would not comment on this information, since its source is the media. “In our time, media reports are an unreliable thing, so we will wait for some official information,” the Kremlin spokesman said.

According to the first deputy head of the international committee of the Federation Council Vladimir Dzhabarov, the supply of US weapons to Kyiv, including Patriot systems, provokes a direct conflict between Russia and NATO. He stressed that Washington is putting the world on the brink of a third world war, but this will not scare Moscow.

In November, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev also said that NATO personnel would become a legitimate target of the Russian Armed Forces in the event of deliveries of Patriot to Ukraine. He expressed the hope that the organization understands the consequences of such a move.