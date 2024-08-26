Meshkov: Refusal to invite Russia to the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Paris outraged the French

The refusal of the French authorities to invite Russia to events dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Paris has outraged many French people. The Russian ambassador to France, Alexei Meshkov, spoke about the support of Russian diplomats by the country’s citizens, reports RIA Novosti.

“It must be said that many simple French people who know their history are deeply outraged by this. Dozens of letters in our support have arrived at the embassy,” he said.

The diplomat recalled that the most important role in the liberation of France and its capital was played by the military of the French Resistance movement, among whom were tens of thousands of Soviet citizens and Russian immigrants.

Earlier, the grandson of former French President General Charles de Gaulle, economist Pierre de Gaulle, called the French authorities’ refusal to invite the Russian delegation to the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Paris from the Nazis a slap in the face of the heroes. He emphasized that he was “very hurt and outraged” by such a decision.