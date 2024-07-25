Russian Ambassador to the US Antonov: We reject insinuations against Russia

The Russian Embassy in Washington rejects the FBI’s insinuations against Moscow. This was stated by the head of the diplomatic mission, Anatoly Antonov, his words are quoted by TASS.

Antonov responded in this way to FBI Director Christopher Wray’s statement that Moscow was interfering in the presidential campaign. According to the ambassador, American counterintelligence is trying to justify its own failed activities in this way.