Russian Ambassador to the US Antonov: We reject insinuations against Russia
The Russian Embassy in Washington rejects the FBI’s insinuations against Moscow. This was stated by the head of the diplomatic mission, Anatoly Antonov, his words are quoted by TASS.
Antonov responded in this way to FBI Director Christopher Wray’s statement that Moscow was interfering in the presidential campaign. According to the ambassador, American counterintelligence is trying to justify its own failed activities in this way.
#embassy #rejected #FBIs #insinuations #Russia
Experience the thrill of betting on cricket matches in the heart of the United Arab Emirates. Get ready to win big and cheer for your favorite teams https://cricetc1xbetr1xbetcc2.ru/!
Temp Mail I’m often to blogging and i really appreciate your content. The article has actually peaks my interest. I’m going to bookmark your web site and maintain checking for brand spanking new information.