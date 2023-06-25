According to the Ukrainian Embassy in Israel, the Israeli authorities have chosen the path of close cooperation with Russia, which causes regret on the Ukrainian side. This is stated in the statement of the diplomatic mission, published on Sunday, June 25.

“The Embassy of Ukraine in the State of Israel emphasizes with regret that the current Israeli government has chosen the path of close cooperation with the Russian Federation,” — said in a statement published on Facebook (owned by Meta Corporation, recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation).

As stated, such a line of the Israeli leadership “is evidenced by a number of rather contradictory events that occurred in the first half of 2023, coinciding with the almost complete absence of Israeli humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.”

Among these “controversial developments,” the statement cites Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen’s “fruitless visit” to Ukraine in February this year and a series of interviews by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in which he stated that his country would not transfer arms to Kiev. At the same time, it is noted that “the Israeli leadership, under the guise of verbal demagogy about its neutrality, is actively building relations with Russia.”

On June 22, Netanyahu said that the weapons that the West had supplied to Ukraine were already appearing at the Israeli borders. He pointed out that Israel is concerned that the weapons systems that will be transferred to Kyiv could end up in Iran and be used against Tel Aviv.

Two days before, the head of the office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, reproached the Israeli authorities for “neutrality” regarding the Ukrainian conflict and called on Tel Aviv to provide more expanded assistance to Kyiv.

On June 19, the Israeli Ministry of Defense denied reports from a number of media about the transfer of Merkava tanks to Kyiv.

Earlier, in April, Netanyahu also stated that Israel did not make decisions on the supply of weapons to Ukraine, but provides it with humanitarian assistance.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the background of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, which the Russian authorities announced on February 24, 2022 amid the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.