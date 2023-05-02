The Russian Embassy in Poland sent a note of protest to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic in connection with the forcible seizure of the school building in Warsaw, the diplomatic mission said. “RIA News” May 2.

“The embassy sent a note of protest to the Polish Foreign Ministry,” the press service of the diplomatic mission said.

On April 29, representatives of the Warsaw City Hall, accompanied by police, arrived at the school building at the Russian Embassy and broke into it after refusing to let them in. Security forces blocked the gate with a chain with a lock to prevent the removal of property.

Later that day, Andrey Ordash, Russian envoy adviser, reported that all staff and teachers had left the school building, which had been seized by the Polish authorities. The embassy was given seven days to remove the equipment from the educational institution.

Russian Ambassador to Poland Sergei Andreev called the incident a spring exacerbation. He assured that Moscow would ensure the completion of the school year, certification of students, final exams and transition to the next grades. At the same time, the diplomat pointed out that by seizing the school at the Russian embassy, ​​the Polish authorities violated the Vienna Convention.

Later, Andreev said that the school at the embassy in Warsaw would resume its work in a different building after the May holidays. He also stated that the diplomatic mission of the Russian Federation is ready for any decisions of Moscow after the seizure of the building by the Polish authorities.