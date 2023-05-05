The desecration of the graves of Red Army soldiers in the Seelow Heights memorial complex in the federal state of Brandenburg is a vile crime. This was announced on May 5 at the Russian Embassy in Germany.

“It is especially cynical that this vile crime was committed on the eve of Victory Day in the Great Patriotic War,” the diplomatic mission noted.

Another act of vandalism against Soviet military graves and memorials in Germany caused indignation on the Russian side, the embassy added.

Seelow Heights is a range of heights in the North German Plain, 50 km east of Berlin. According to the Russian diplomatic mission, unknown vandals damaged and partially destroyed tombstones at fourteen burial places of soldiers who gave their lives for the liberation of the world and Europe from Nazism.

On April 14, in the city of Gross-Zimmern in Germany, unknown people damaged a memorial stele at the site of a Soviet military burial. On the stele of the inscription Hier ruhen russische Kriegsgefangene (“Russian prisoners of war lie here”), the word russische (“Russians”) was damaged by unknown persons.

In August 2022, the Russian Embassy sent a note of protest to the German Foreign Ministry due to an act of vandalism in Werneuchen. Then a video circulated on the Web in which the attacker desecrates a Soviet military monument, accompanying his actions with racist statements.