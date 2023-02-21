Russia did not receive signals from Serbia about the start of preparation of sanctions against Moscow. This was announced to Izvestia in the Russian diplomatic mission in Belgrade.

Last week, information appeared on the Internet that Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, amid pressure from Western countries, gave the green light to anti-Russian sanctions, and the authorities of the republic are allegedly already working on two packages of restrictions. It was also reported that a visa regime for Russians could be introduced from March.

According to the Russian Embassy, ​​on February 13-17, the head of the Russian diplomatic mission Alexander Botan-Kharchenko met with the Serbian leader, Prime Minister of the Republic Ana Brnabic, as well as First Deputy Prime Minister and part-time Minister of Foreign Affairs of Serbia Ivica Dacic. During the talks, in particular, “immediate plans for the development of bilateral cooperation” were discussed, the press service of the embassy stressed.

“The Russian Embassy in Belgrade has not received such signals from Serbian partners (on the preparation of sanctions and the introduction of a visa regime. – Izvestia),” the diplomatic mission noted.

