The restrictions that were introduced in relation to the employees of the US diplomatic mission in Moscow were all the time only a response to the restrictions of the American authorities. This was reported on Tuesday, July 4, in the comments of the Russian Embassy in Washington in the Telegram channel.

The embassy drew attention to the fact that the American media, in particular The New York Times, write that the conditions in which Americans work in Moscow are worse than the position of Russian diplomats in the United States of America.

“We emphasize that all the restrictions that were introduced by … the US diplomatic mission in Moscow have always been only a small response to Washington’s restrictions, the systematic creation of unjustified cases for our work in the aggregate,” the Russian diplomats noted.

They also stated that the American authorities encourage the Ukrainian diaspora to interfere with the work of Russian diplomats and the special services are trying to recruit employees of foreign institutions.

“Raider seizures of diplomatic property, non-issuance or issuance of visas with incredible delays, including for members of official delegations to participate in UN events, regular refusals to travel outside the 25-mile zone, encouragement by the authorities of the radical Ukrainian diaspora to conduct offensive actions that impede the work of Russian foreign institutions ,” the comment says.

All of the above is not a complete list of American “hospitality” that has already become a custom, the Russian embassy added.

US intelligence agencies are trying to persuade Russian diplomats to treason, which also naturally “causes legal rejection,” the department stressed.

“All means are used against us: from mobile phones to provocations while solving personal everyday problems. Is it still unclear to local officials that there are no traitors among us?!” the embassy wrote, emphasizing that the employees strictly comply with the laws of the United States and defend the national interests of their Russian state, trying to “prevent Russophobes” from destroying Russian-American relations to the end.

Earlier, on June 28, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called Washington’s words about non-interference in Russia’s internal affairs cunning. Thus, the minister commented on the statement of the coordinator for strategic communications at the White House National Security Council, John Kirby.

Earlier in the day, the Russian embassy in the United States said that the new package of American military assistance to the Kyiv regime confirms the obsession with the idea of ​​inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia. The message of the diplomatic mission states that the United States is making futile attempts to defeat Russia “on the battlefield” with the hands of Kyiv’s puppets.

In addition, on June 27 it became known that US intelligence agencies are trying to recruit Russian diplomats working in the Permanent Mission to the UN. It is specified that contextual advertising in social networks, search engines and video hosting sites is used to achieve such goals. For example, YouTube videos are circulating calling for cooperation with the FBI.